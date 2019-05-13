A man was found dead on a yacht in the Tauranga Harbour yesterday afternoon.

The man, in his 60s, was found on a boat that was anchored off Matakana Island just after 4.15pm.

The police and harbourmaster were responding to a report of concern for a person seen on a yacht near Matakana Island about 3.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said a boatie on another vessel reported about 3.40pm that a yacht with its engine running had been idling all day near Panepane Point.

When the vessel passed the yacht the person "believed they saw someone lying on the back deck".

A police spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death had been referred to the Coroner.