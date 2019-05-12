The area surrounding a large palm kernel blaze in Mount Maunganui yesterday remains blocked off this morning.

Firefighters can be seen putting on breathing apparatus and walking into a burned out storage facility in Waimarie St, which has large cordons up blocking the road off to public entry.

Firefighters at the scene of a large Mount Maunganui fire, the morning after. Photo / George Novak

Two fire engines are parked outside and scorch marks mark the large structure.

A reporter at the scene said firefighters were walking in and out of the building but "there are no other people around".

The fire broke out in two palm kernel storage sheds about 9am yesterday, sparking a large plume of smoke over Mount Maunganui.

Fire crews battled the blaze throughout yesterday, and four crews spent the night putting out hot spots.

The palm kernel is expected to be left smouldering for some time before heavy machinery can be used to fully extinguish and remove it.

Scorch marks can be seen where flames burned out of a window at a storage facility in Waimarie St. Photo / George Novak

Port of Tauranga's chief executive Mark Cairns said he visited the site at 10.30am yesterday and said the fire began inside Glencore Grain NZ's southern palm kernel storage shed.

The company had operated on the site for about five years, he said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured which was our first concern, and did not spread to other buildings or pose a risk to the Port's container operations."

The palm kernel was likely to be left smouldering for some time until decisions could be made about what do next, Cairns said.

Fire trucks at the scene in Waimarie St where a large fire burned yesterday. Photo / George Novak

"While there are various speculations about what may have caused the fire, that is for the fire investigator to establish," he said.

It took several hours for the fire to be contained and brought under control.

Thirteen fire appliances attended the blaze.