A large number of passengers set to fly from Tauranga to Auckland this morning are facing long delays, due to heavy fog in the big city.

According to the Tauranga Airport website, three flights that were scheduled to leave shortly after 7am this morning have been grounded until just before midday.

Auckland Airport confirmed about 44 domestic regional flights had been cancelled and 36 domestic regional flights delayed, due to the fog.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the fog was likely to clear mid or late morning. There was a band of fog stretching from Waikato to Northland, as far north as Kerikeri, this morning, he said.

Domestic flights from Auckland to main centres - Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown haven't been affected by the fog. International flights are also unaffected.

McInnes said fog wasn't expected to return tomorrow, as rain was expected across the country instead.

Passengers can check the airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.