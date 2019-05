Emergency services are responding to a report of a child who fell from their bike in Pāpāmoa this morning.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the first call was received at 8.16am in relation to a report of a child who had fallen from a bike in Grenada St.

There were no reports that any vehicle was involved in the incident and St John Ambulance staff were at the scene assessing the patient.

The patient's condition was unknown, she said.