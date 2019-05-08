As part of the annual 'Be Bright, be safe, Be Seen – Safe Cycling" campaign Travel Safe staff will be running a series of roadside checkpoints in Tauranga this month.

Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Travel Safe and police are running this annual safe cycling campaign to remind riders to put lights on their bikes.

Checkpoints with Travel Safe staff assessing and providing reflective gear and lights to people on bikes will be set up at high traffic spots between May 13 - 20.

Riders who have adequate lights will be rewarded with safe reflective cycling gear such as backpack covers, cat eyes and ankle and armbands.

Advertisement

Riders who do not have adequate lights will be fitted with a set of lights.

Travel Safe Programme Leader Karen Smith said for people on bikes, being seen by other road users, especially during low light and poor visibility, is essential to their safety.

"Whether it is the preferred travel method to get to work or school, for recreation or to experience the region's scenery, riding a bike is a fun, affordable and healthy way to travel as well as a great way to travel all year round.

"But with reduced daylight hours and autumn settling in, people riding bikes are urged to take extra care and keep safe by being fully visible on the roads," she said.

Smith said for people on bikes, being seen by other road users, especially during low light and poor visibility, was essential to their safety.

"Using front and rear bike lights and wearing bright, reflective and high-visibility clothing are simple ways for people who ride bikes to improve their visibility," Smith said.

ACC Workplaces and Toi Te Ora – Public Health Service would encourage workplaces to support active transport and physical activity through promotion of the "Be bright, Be safe, Be Seen – Safe Cycling" campaign as part of their WorkWell programme.

Police would do a follow-up campaign encouraging people on bikes to be safe and be seen.

Cities, towns and regions around New Zealand, including Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty, would focus on increasing riders' awareness on how to improve their own and their bikes' visibility.

The 'Be Bright' campaign coincides with the end of daylight savings.

Be Bright 2019 – Checkpoints from 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Monday, May 13: Harbour Bridge (city centre side)

Tuesday, May 14: Grenada St – Reilly Avenue Reserve

Wednesday, May 15: Turret Rd

Thursday, May 16: Chapel St bridge (Otumoetai end)

Friday, May 17: Cameron Rd by Tauranga Hospital

Monday, May 20: Matapihi Bridge