

One of the world's most closely monitored pregnancies has come to an end and people around the Bay of Plenty are sharing their best wishes for the new parents.

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy with her husband Prince Harry by her side after going into labour on Monday afternoon (NZT).

Donna Lloyd met Queen Elizabeth in 1977 when she was 10 and last year waited to meet the Duke and Duchess in Rotorua and today turned into a day of excitement once she heard about the newborn.

"Like anyone having a baby it is pretty exciting news, but particularly because it is their first baby.

Advertisement

"I'm really pleased they were able to do it the way they wanted to do it and that they will be able to spend some time with baby before all the press gets on board."

Lloyd was not too sure what name the newborn would hold but said she was biased when it came to what genetics he might take after.

"I'm a redhead so I would hope there was at least a tinge of red in there."

Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless said: "Congratulations on behalf of the city of Tauranga.

"A new baby is going to be an exciting time in their lives and I am sure it will bring a lot of changes and joy."

Tauranga National MP Simon Bridges tweeted earlier today, "All the best to Harry and Meghan on the arrival of their baby boy. Fantastic news."

All the best to Harry and Meghan on the arrival of their baby boy. Fantastic news. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) May 6, 2019

The couple has not yet chosen a name for their son but Buckingham Palace said the baby was delivered at 5.26am local time (4.26pm, Monday NZT) and weighs 7lbs 3oz (3.26kg).

It was only six months ago when the couple and then, baby bump, visited Rotorua which is when local mountain biker Tak Mutu was able to gift a pounamu carved by Lewis Gardiner to Meghan.

The pounamu presented to Meghan for her baby which should be getting some good use now. Photo / File

He said at the time it was for "bub".

"It's traditionally used for teething ...baby can gnaw on it."

Today Mutu shared his best wishes to the new parents.

"I'm excited for the new parents and the roller coaster of a ride that raising your own brings."

"It's an amazingly life-changing experience and I wish them much love peace and happiness."