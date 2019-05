Police are looking to locate 37-year-old Angela Pidduck, who has a warrant to arrest.

She is believed to be in the Western Bay of Plenty area but is also known to have links in Auckland and Whakatāne.

If anyone has any information that could assist in locating Pidduck, they are encouraged to call Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.