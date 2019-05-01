The Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT) is seeking feedback from consumers before it distributes $21m.

The funding was announced last week.

The trust said in a press release this afternoon that there are four potential distribution options targeted at making a long-lasting difference in the community.

The options include grants for emergency services, the first 1000 days of life, safe and healthy homes and environmental sustainability.

TECT general manager Wayne Werder said community groups' feedback showed there was significant need in these areas.

TECT general manager Wayne Werder. Photo / File

"We may all at some point in our lifetime need help from the emergency services - we all have families with children, we all need homes over our heads, and we all love to get outside and enjoy the beautiful environment the Western Bay provides us.

"These initiatives make a huge difference in our lives. But the groups that support these areas rely significantly on community funding to keep running."

Vanessa Richmond, group manager for fundraising, marketing and communications at Philips Search and Rescue Trust, said the rescue helicopter relied significantly on community support, being funded only partly by the government.

"The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of trips a year in the Western Bay, it's the difference between life and death for so many in our community. With service need continually increasing, the transformational grant initiatives could make a huge difference in our lifesaving efforts."

Michelle Elborn, chief executive of Bay Conservation Alliance, said the transformational grants would have a significant impact on conserving the Western Bay's natural environment.

Michelle Elborn, chief executive of Bay Conservation Alliance. Photo / File

"These transformational grant initiatives would be such an amazing step towards delivering greater environmental and community outcomes.

"With our region's growth and expanding development, we need to ensure we can mitigate some of the effects of this on our environment – so our community can enjoy all the region has to offer now and for generations to come."

TECT consumers can learn more about the grant initiatives on the trust's website.

Those who wish to provide feedback on the distribution are invited to by 4pm,

May 20, via the website.