As the bell of St George's Anglican Church rang out 60 times, 60 lives lost on Tauranga soil were remembered.

The 2019 "60 Bell Service" offered a poignant nod to the Battle of Gate Pā 155 years ago.

The April 29 battle between British troops and Māori was one of Tauranga's most pivotal moments in history - and yet, many still did not know about it. But after four years of commemorating the event with 60 bell knells, that was changing, said historian Buddy Mikaere.

About 150 people including children, city leaders, elderly and young soldiers were at the church during yesterday's Battle of Gate Pā commemoration service to pay their respects to those that fought and lost their lives in the battle.

Reverend John Hebenton opened proceedings, saying he was glad to see so many people gathered at the church.

"But I'm sad that we have to remember that, as events happened.

"As we sit here, at this time 155 years ago, the air was filled with the sound of the cries of battle."

Clark Houltram rings the church's bell 60 times for the Battle of Gate Pa (Pukehinahina) commemorations while Cliff Simons helps keep count. Photo / George Novak

Hori Ngatai then spoke to the crowd, recounting an ancestor's chilling version of the battle.

Mikaere, who co-wrote, with military historian Lieutenant Colonel Cliff Simons, a book about the battle, said he believed the more people were attending the service because it was an event at the same time, same place, each year, much like the Anzac Day dawn services.

"If you know every year this thing is going to happen, then that's a great way to embed it within the community," Mikaere said.

"I think this is great. That's why I support it. You can have a one-off speech or lecture, and those are all good as well, but having something that's programmed every year, that's marvellous."

Cadets salute as the bell rings 60 times in memory of those 60 people who died during the Battle of Gate Pa (Pukehinahina). Photo / George Novak

Thirty-nine British and 21 Māori were believed to have been killed in the Battle of Gate Pā, also known as Pukehinahina. Many more were wounded and more than 100 people died at the Battle of Te Ranga two months later.

The bell knells honoured those lives. Simons was one of the men sounding the bell. He was joined by the vicar's warden Clark Houltram.

Soldiers lined the entrance of the church in salute as the 60 bell knells rang. Inside, people sat still and silent, paying their respects.