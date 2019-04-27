A winning Strike Four ticket has been sold in Tauranga.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak n Save Cameron Rd in Tauranga and pulled in $200,000 in tonight's live Lotto draw.

Meanwhile two Lotto players from Auckland and Alexandra will be counting their lucky stars after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Ti Rakau Superette in Auckland and Alexandra New World in Alexandra.

Advertisement

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.