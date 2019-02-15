OneRoof.co.nz's guide to what's on the market in the Bay of Plenty.

8 Waiawa Lane, Bethlehem, Tauranga

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/8-waiawa-lane-bethlehem-tauranga-bay-of-plenty-1242669

This eye-catching offering on a sunny, 3413sq m, north-facing site consists of not just one but two dwellings.

The one-level main house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus living room galore and the décor throughout is sleek and sophisticated.

And the kitchen has lots of storage space! The outdoor living spaces are extensive and very attractive too.

An additional two-bedroom dwelling is ideal for extended family – or guests. Auction date March 6.

29 Lancaster Road, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo/Supplied

9 Lancaster Rd, Western Bay of Plenty

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/29-lancaster-road-aongatete-western-bay-of-plenty-bay-of-plenty-1243306

Less than 30 minutes away from Tauranga, this country estate consists of over 4000sq m of land with well-established gardens, set on the edge of a lake.

The refurbished home offers numerous luxury features. including a contemporary kitchen with marble benchtops and copious storage space.

The formal lounge is restful and relaxing and the bedrooms are generous in size. List price $1,295,000