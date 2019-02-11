A total of $415,000 has been awarded in the latest round of funding grants, including more than $200,000 for the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, to pay for salaries and office rental.
Mamaku School also received $100,000 to go towards a new swimming pool complex.
The grants were awarded by the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) for the Bay of Plenty Region in January.
List of recipients
Bay of Plenty Coast Rowing Club, $22,800 - towards 12 indoor rowing machines
Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, $209,377.57 - towards office rental, and salaries of Chief Executive Officer, Coach Development Team Leader, Player Development Manager, Regional Rugby Manager (Eastern BOP) and Western BOP Junior Rugby Development Officer
Get Smart Tauranga Trust, $5000 - towards salary of Manager
Mamaku School, $100,000 -towards a new swimming pool complex at the school
Pikiao Lakeside Sports & Community Association Inc, $11,819 - towards a new roof
Rotorua Lakes High School, $14,361.54 - towards four portable outdoor basketball towers
Tauranga Hockey Association, $50,000 - towards salary of Coachforce and Participation Officer and salary of General Manager
Tennis Bay of Plenty Association, $1,957.38 - towards accommodation costs in Pāpāmoa and coaching
Total, $415,315