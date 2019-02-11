A total of $415,000 has been awarded in the latest round of funding grants, including more than $200,000 for the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, to pay for salaries and office rental.

Mamaku School also received $100,000 to go towards a new swimming pool complex.

The grants were awarded by the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) for the Bay of Plenty Region in January.

List of recipients

Bay of Plenty Coast Rowing Club, $22,800 - towards 12 indoor rowing machines

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, $209,377.57 - towards office rental, and salaries of Chief Executive Officer, Coach Development Team Leader, Player Development Manager, Regional Rugby Manager (Eastern BOP) and Western BOP Junior Rugby Development Officer

Get Smart Tauranga Trust, $5000 - towards salary of Manager

Mamaku School, $100,000 -towards a new swimming pool complex at the school

Pikiao Lakeside Sports & Community Association Inc, $11,819 - towards a new roof

Rotorua Lakes High School, $14,361.54 - towards four portable outdoor basketball towers

Tauranga Hockey Association, $50,000 - towards salary of Coachforce and Participation Officer and salary of General Manager

Tennis Bay of Plenty Association, $1,957.38 - towards accommodation costs in Pāpāmoa and coaching

Total, $415,315