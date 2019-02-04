A man accused of the manslaughter-killing of 17-year-old Halayna Wagstaff in Te Puke will defend the allegation at a jury trial later this year.

Jason Whero Anaru-Emery, 18, from Maketu denied charges of manslaughter, kidnapping and seven further charges of assault when he appeared in the Tauranga High Court via audio visual link today.

Anaru-Emery is accused of the manslaughter-killing of Wagstaff on July 21 last year, and allegedly kidnapping her and assaulting her on seven separate occasions.

Lawyer Rob Stevens entered not guilty pleas to all the charges on behalf of his client.

Justice Rebecca Edwards confirmed a two-week jury trial fro Anaru-Emery to begin in the Hamilton High Court on November 18, 2019.

Justice Edwards further remanded the defendant in custody for a bail hearing this afternoon.