The occupants of a vehicle which hit a cow on a Tauranga highway early this morning escaped injury.

A police media spokesman said a report came in at 2.30am that a cow had been hit by a vehicle on State Highway 29A.

The collision happened near the Maungatapu Rd onramp.

The cow died but no one in the vehicle was injured.

Meanwhile, there were also two car crashes in Pāpāmoa overnight.

Just before 11pm, a car hit a kerb and rolled on Dalton Drive.

Both occupants were out of the car when emergency services - including police, firefighters and ambulance - arrived.

The police spokesman said one person was taken to hospital in an ambulance. It was not clear how seriously they were injured.

Just after midnight firefighters were called to another minor crash where a car hit a barrier on the Tauranga Eastern Link near Bruce Rd.

Firefighters were also called to two vehicle fires.

The first was a small car fire in Pyes Pa just before 8.30pm. No one was injured and the owner was present.

The second was a truck fire about 9.50pm in Ōtumoetai.