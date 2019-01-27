Five-year-old twins Miguel and Daniel Santos are among the 150 students set to walk through the gates of the new Taumata Primary School in the coming weeks.

The pair, born in South Africa, moved to Tauranga three years ago and were excited to start at the brand-new school.

Nicole Santos, the boys' mother, said the pair were both big helpers, who loved playing outdoors, hot chocolate fluffies and Paw Patrol.

Taumata Primary School principal Gen Fuller said there was an "absolute buzz" around the community and staff about the opening of the school.

"It's a really unique opportunity to build a local community of children."

There had been a few delays in building, but the team was rushing to get everything ready for the big day, she said.

"The school will still be a construction site for a time."

The twins, who love building blocks and treasure maps, have their last day at Top Kids Ngatai next Friday.

Taumata Primary School will hold a powhiri on February 7 to welcome the school community onto the grounds.