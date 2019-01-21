Hundreds of Western Bay residents are without power tonight after strong winds brought down several power lines.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire service received a call of power lines hanging low across the road in Ōmokoroa Rd about 5.20pm.

Powerco had been alerted to the weather-related damaged, the spokeswoman said.

In Ōmanawa, 757 properties lost power at 5.44pm and supply was not expected to be back on until 10.44pm

According to Powerco's website, a site investigation was underway.

Another 234 properties in Whakamārama also lost power at 4.19 pm due to damaged equipment and supply was not expected to be restored until 10.30pm.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said the strong winds had caused damage to the network, with lines brought down in various areas.

"Powerco field crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to

customers in and around Tauranga after strong winds cut supply late this afternoon."

Marsh said should the public see any downed power lines, they should keep well clear and call emergency services on 111 or Powerco on 0800 27 27 27.

Homeowners should take steps to store or tie down backyard gear, Marsh said.

"Trampolines and outdoor furniture become missiles and get tangled in power lines

during gale force winds," he said.

Customers wanting more information about power cuts information is available on Powerco's website www.powerco.co.nz or by calling their electricity retailer.