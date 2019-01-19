Human remains have been unearthed at a beach in Maketū.

Local iwi and police have placed a rāhui on the eastern side of Ōkurei Point in Maketū after a landslide washed human remains into the sea.

A public notice said the remains, which were possibly pre-European, became dislodged and disinterred and washed into the surrounding ocean, including at Newdicks Beach.

The rāhui (prohibition) includes a ban on collecting kaimoana shellfish or any other seafood until the koiwi a tangata (human remains) have been retrieved and properly reinterred.

The public was asked to avoid the area and respect the rāhui, which would be in place for at least six weeks.

The rāhui area includes all of Newdicks Beach and extends 8km to the south towards Little Waihī Beach, and also covers 500m to the north.

The rāhui has been imposed under the authority of Sir Toby Curtis, Liam Tapsell and Tony Wihapi on behalf of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Maketū Taiāpure, Ngāti Whakaue ki Maketū Tapuika and the police, the notice said.