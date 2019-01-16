A major gas leak shut down part of central Tauranga yesterday, with businesses evacuated, trains prevented from moving through the area and a nearby street gridlocked with traffic.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to The Strand after reports of a gas main rupture, just after midday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the police cordoned off a section of The Strand. Photo / George Novak

An area from Devonport Rd to Wharf St was cordoned off and people were evacuated from buildings in the immediate area, including from the many restaurants and bars.

Josh Henderson, who works at Macau, said he was told by his boss that it was a gas leak and was asked to evacuate the building.

He said he saw people from four or five surrounding businesses leaving at the same time.

Jessica Rafferty, owner of The Crown & Badger on The Strand, said she and her staff evacuated shortly after midday and were still waiting to be allowed back in at 3pm.

She said they smelled gas in the pub and went outside to find fire trucks arriving. They were told there had been a gas leak and were asked to leave.

Rafferty said fortunately The Crown & Badger did not have many patrons in at the time, but being closed for more than three hours at lunchtime would obviously have affected the day's trade.

"Especially since there's a cruise ship in today as well, so it's not ideal. But it can't really be helped at the same time," she said.

"We'll be back open hopefully within the hour and we'll be up and running for the rest of the night."

Another man who worked nearby and was evacuated also said he could smell gas in his office.

A fireman had come in and told him and his colleagues to evacuate, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand senior station officer Neil Brown said it appeared seismic drilling had hit either a gas main or feeder.

Working with the police, firefighters had evacuated the immediate area and surrounding businesses, as well as the waterfront. Trains moving through the area had also been stopped.

Brown said they were working with a favourable wind but expected the cordon to remain up for at least a couple of hours.

Gas could be seen pouring out of the ground near the entrance to Masonic Park and the restaurant India Today, and could occasionally be smelled from outside the cordon.

Contractors in hi-vis were digging up the sidewalk nearby.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hazmat Command Truck was parked just outside the cordon and both career and volunteer firefighters were in attendance and on standby.

Meanwhile, cars were crawling along Devonport Rd in both directions. They were being turned around at the roundabout at the beginning of The Strand and were having to head back up Devonport Rd.

One commuter was heard venting his frustration at a police officer at the cordon, saying the cars should have been turned back earlier, at the traffic lights on Devonport Rd.