A Tauranga campground business has been fined $24,750 over the construction of five units in Pāpāmoa without necessary building consents.

Papamoa Village Park Limited was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court today after earlier pleading guilty to a representative charge of carrying out building work not in accordance with a building consent.

The charge related to five residential units built at Papamoa Village Park in Parton Rd between May 2014 and March 2017 by Tauranga building company Venture Developments Limited.

The Tauranga City Council brought prosecutions under the Building Act against both companies after its inspectors discovered non-consented building works during site visits in February 2018.

Today Judge David Cameron fined Papamoa Village Park Limited $24,750 and ordered that 90 per cent of the fine be paid to the council.

In October Venture Developments was fined $54,000 on the same charge in relation to all 28 units built at the park between October 2016 and February 2018.