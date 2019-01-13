Several Tauranga firefighters are dealing with two separate scrub fires on Maunganui Rd and reports of a recycling bin on fire also in Mount Maunganui.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was unknown whether the two fires were linked but they were in close proximity to each other.

Multiple calls were received about the first grassy scrub fire at 3.11pm beside the railway tracks in the vicinity of Z Energy on Maunganui Rd near Tweed St, he said.

The second scrub fire which was called in at 3.22pm was further down the road in front of Mount Maunganui RSA.

Meanwhile around the same time, a 111 call came in about a recycling bin on fire on the corner of Hull Rd and Newton St, Mount Maunganui.

Fire crews from Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Greerton brigades responded to the incidents, the Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

There were no indications there was any danger to nearby buildings, he said.

