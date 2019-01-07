Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology is kicking off the academic year by hosting its annual Information Days at all its campuses across the region.

This will give current and prospective students the chance to explore a range of study options, as well as ask questions and get all the additional information they need, from accommodation, to fees and funding and student support.

"Starting Monday, January 24, our free information days will have something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a career in engineering, education, health, business or the arts, I think everyone will be able to find something that caters to their needs," Megan Wheeler, Events Specialist at Toi Ohomai, said.

For those looking to take advantage of the Government's offer of one year free tertiary study, there will be staff on-hand to talk over the criteria, as well as enrol prospective students on the spot should they find the study option best suited to their personal career goals.

Other features of the afternoon include an exclusive sneak-peek inside student life, campus tours, details on university study pathways, and the ability to ask Toi Ohomai's expert tutors and heads of department questions face-to-face.

"We are happy to be able to cater to all our students in various locations. These exciting events will provide all the answers, and show you how we are geared, from our world-class facilities, beautiful locations and amazing student support team, to help you succeed," Wheeler said.

"We look forward to welcoming you this year."

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Campus Information Days

Tauranga: Thursday, 24 Jan 2019 3.00pm–6.00pm

Rotorua: Friday, 25 Jan 2019 3.00pm–6.00pm

Whakatāne: Tuesday, 29 Jan 2019 3.00pm–6.00pm

Taupō: Thursday, 31 Jan 2019 3.00pm–6.00pm

Tokoroa: Wednesday, 30 Jan 2019

RSVP: marketing@toiohomai.ac.nz