A Tauranga Lotto player has won more than $30,000 in last night's draw.

The winner joins seven second division winners from around New Zealand to each win $31,790.

The Tauranga ticket was bought from AJ's Lotto in Devonport Rd.

A player from Waipukurau had extra reason to celebrate after also winning Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $43,785. The winning ticket was sold at New World Waipukurau in Waipukurau.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

