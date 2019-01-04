Tauranga, Rotorua and Eastern of Bay fire crews were kept busy overnight dealing with a series of minor fires, and at least one motor vehicle crash earlier today.

The female occupant of a car which rolled just after 2 am on State Highway 2 between Loop Rd and Te Puna Quarry Rd was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Police, Tauranga fire brigade and St John Ambulance personnel all responded to the single-vehicle crash which was reported at 2.03am by a member of the public.

A Tauranga Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the driver was out of the car when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public called 111 after coming upon the crashed vehicle

The single occupant of the vehicle understood to be a woman was transported to Tauranga Hospital but her condition was unknown.

Taupō Fire Brigade also attended a public assistance callout about 1.38am this morning, the exact details of the assistance needed was unknown at this stage.

Overnight, the Rotorua fire brigade attended five miscellaneous fires between 7 pm and just after 11 pm, the first of which was minor structure fire in Fenton Park at 7.13pm.

The brigade was also called to a minor car fire in Tumuni area about 11.06pm last night

Te Puke, Mount Maunganui, Ōhope and Taneatua brigades also responded to four minor fire callouts between 7 pm and 11.30pm last night, including a car fire in Tawera.