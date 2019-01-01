Record-breaking hip-hop superstar Cardi B is set to touch down in Tauranga today.

The female rapper, who is one of the biggest names in music today, will perform at Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark Stadium today as a headline act at Bay Dreams. It will be her first New Zealand performance; she is also headlining Nelson's Bay Dreams festival on January 4.

Cardi B is scheduled to perform at 8.15pm today on the Field of Dreams stage, which is themed on Alice in Wonderland.

Her Tauranga performance follows her first Australian debut at Origin Fields in Perth on Sunday. She was due to perform at the Field Day 2019 music festival in Sydney at 7.15pm yesterday.

The former Love and Hip Hop: New York reality television star broke through the music scene in 2017 with her track Bodak Yellow (Money Moves). It was with that single she became the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Since then she has continued to break records and release hit after hit to become one of the biggest artists in the world today.

Earlier this week Bay Dreams director Pato Alvarez and Mitch Lowe were excited to show festivalgoers what this year's festival had to offer.

Alvarez said the line-up includes "some of the biggest names in the world right now" and he, like many people attending the event, was particularly excited about Cardi B. He was grateful that she joined the line-up.

About Cardi B:

• She became the first solo female rapper to get her track, Bodak Yellow, to the No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100

• The single pulled 40 million streams in just one week, hitting No 1 on the Billboard streaming chart and becoming the highest charting single by a female rapper in 2017

• She became the third act – and first female act - to have five songs in the Top 10 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in a single week

• Cardi B got secretly married to Offset from Migos last year.