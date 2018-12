A person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into a lamppost in Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

The incident, on the corner of Hewletts Rd and Totara St, was reported to police at 12.10pm.

A police media spokesman said a car collided with a lamppost and one person received minor injuries.

He said St John Ambulance also attended the crash scene and the person was taken to hospital.