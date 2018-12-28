Recently, I've started to regularly walk a dog, again. It's the first time for 10 years.

Back in spring of 2008, Lucy, our blue heeler's ongoing heart problem finally caught up with her.

A couple of months later, Bella, the border collie, completely lost her mind.

She'd arrived first, like some sort of manic spinning top, 15 years before.

Advertisement

Lucy came on the scene a few months later, part companion, part distraction for Bella.

At the same time we were starting to visit Rotorua to mountain bike.

Both of the dogs embraced this from the very first sprint round the Dipper and continued until old age got the better of them.

That's one of the hardest aspects of owning a dog. Life span for them is measured in dog years and while 15 for both Bella and Lucy were very good innings, it still feels like it was far too short.

There's so much pleasure in having contact with a dog (cats, too ... probably). Even though this new one isn't mine, I do get to walk with her most days – all the enjoyment without the responsibilities.

Her name is Pipi. She's half pug, half poodle. She has all the loyalty of most dogs and is always delighted to see her "family".

And she has the comic skills of a pug and the (occasionally willful) intelligence of a poodle.

Both were first bred as dogs for emperors and royals. Pugs originated in China, spreading to Japan then Europe. Unfortunately, what made them appealing to some – short legs and flat faces – could make their lives torture.

There seems to be some debate about whether these were what the first pugs were like or the result of inbreeding for 'fashion' – it wouldn't be the first and only time.

Recent cross-breeding is an attempt to weed these bad physical characteristics out.

Pipi has a longer nose, so can breath properly and elongated legs which makes her very mobile and fast.

This is where the Scion Dog (and Innovation) Park between Long Mile and Te Ngae roads comes in.

This is a magnificent Rotorua asset for a range of reasons, including being one of the few off-leash options for the city's canines, allowing them to really stretch their legs.

The enjoyment Pipi gets there is infectious.

Lately, we've also been exploring a section of the Whakarewarewa Forest, less-trodden and ridden.

Pipi is thriving on this and has found a swimming hole that she refuses to pass by without a stick being thrown. When I say "refuse", I mean she sits down and will not budge.

Her swimming style is very splashy and not in a good way.

On the other hand, she hasn't drowned yet.

After 25 years walking, riding, running events and building and maintaining trails in our forest, these hikes have been a perfect reminder that, as well as we might think we know the terrain, it continues to surprise, amaze and delight with new secret spots and favourite places.

Another reason to love a dog.

Which brings me to my MTB photo of 2018 – Cati Pearson and Mike Robertson's beautiful trail hound, Tihi-o-Tawa. Check out his page on Instagram.

Happy New Year.