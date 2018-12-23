Summer is the city's busiest event season and from December through to February, Tauranga's residents and visitors can enjoy a diverse range and abundance of sporting, music and community events taking place across the city.

This year, the city has successfully hosted a new major event, the TECT National Sevens at the Tauranga Domain in December, the first of a three-year arrangement. And there is more to come to entertain the crowds.

Tauranga City Council's city events manager Gareth Wallis is excited to welcome NZ Cricket for another action-packed summer season at Bay Oval, with the Blackcaps taking on Sri Lanka and India, and the White Ferns also playing India.

"These sporting events will be complemented by popular local and home-grown music events such as the Bay Dreams and One Love music festivals in early 2019," Mr Wallis said.

Advertisement

"In addition, New Zealand favourites Fat Freddy's Drop will be playing at Wharepai Domain on 5 January and we will see an array of concerts happening at Soper Reserve in Mount Maunganui throughout late December and early January.

"Auckland Anniversary weekend from January 26 to 28 is set to be one of our busiest yet with three international cricket ODIs at Bay Oval, the One Love music festival at Tauranga Domain, Slash playing at Trustpower Arena and the Good Vibes Festival taking place at Soper Reserve.

"Local events play a key role in showcasing our city. Hosting these events provides work and money for our local businesses, they bring visitors who support our hotels, shops and restaurants, and locals can enjoy amazing experiences they can be proud of right on our own doorstep."

The city events team works closely with event organisers to support Tauranga's growing reputation as an exciting and supportive events destination with event funding and facilitation. This financial year, the city events team is facilitating more than 400 events on public open space and more than 80 events will receive community, event support and major event funding.

Council's event funding framework is designed to provide inclusive and responsive funding support for all types of events with all funds acknowledging the social, cultural and economic benefits that events bring to the city.

Some of the significant events happening this summer season are:

* Summer Feels – 26 December

* Bay Dreams – 2 January

* NZ Cricket International ODIs – 3 to 29 January

* Fat Freddy's Drop – 5 January

* NZ Beach Volleyball Championships (and Commonwealth Games qualifier) – 5/6 January

* A Summer's Day Live feat. Toto and Dragon – 9 January

* One Love Festival – 26/27 January

* Melted Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Festival – 9 February

* Water Polo on the Waterfront – 23/24 February