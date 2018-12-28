Tauranga City Council is asking freedom campers visiting our city to follow the rules so that Tauranga can remain a friendly and reliable freedom camping location.

The city will soon see an influx of domestic and international travellers as the busy summer period begins. Freedom campers who are planning to stay overnight in Tauranga are required to comply with the city's freedom camping bylaw, or they may be issued with a $200 infringement notice.

Stuart Goodman, Team Leader: Regulation Monitoring said, "We want to remind campers that we have strict rules when it comes to freedom camping in our city. The rules are in place so that everyone can enjoy what Tauranga has to offer, while minimising the impact on our natural environment."

Specific locations across Tauranga have been set aside for freedom campers. At all permitted reserves, designated areas are clearly marked with signage showing the designated areas and any restrictions.

Restrictions include that campers must be in a certified self-contained vehicle and cannot stay more than two nights at one location in a calendar month. They cannot light fires and they must remove all their litter and waste.

"Our enforcement officers will be patrolling nightly, so please follow the rules to avoid receiving a fine," Goodman said.

All freedom campers who are planning to visit Tauranga should take the time and visit council's website where all the rules around freedom camping are listed. Campers travelling in a non-self-contained vehicle must book into a campground.

www.tauranga.govt.nz/exploring/travel/freedom-camping

Tauranga has 38 permitted freedom camping locations.