Tauranga City Council's alcohol-free areas will be extended over the festive season.

Tauranga has a number of alcohol-free areas across the city that are in place all year round. Additional areas will be added during the busy summer period, to help reduce alcohol-related crime and disorder.

From December 26 to 6am, January 6 the alcohol-free areas in Mount Maunganui and Papamoa will be extended. All public areas north of Hull Rd and Tweed St, including Pilot Bay, become alcohol-free. Waiariki St in Arataki as well as all beaches, reserves and public places on the seaward side of Papamoa Beach Rd, Taylor Rd, Motiti Rd and Karewa Parade will become a 24/7 alcohol-free areas.

Additional, temporary alcohol-free areas will also be in place for different events over summer, such as the New Year's Eve community events at Gordon Spratt Reserve and Fergusson Park, Bay Dreams Music Festival and various concerts at Soper Reserve.

Advertisement

When a person is in an alcohol-free area they cannot carry or consume alcohol in public places. Sealed or unopened alcohol can be transported within the area, so long as it is transitional.

Stuart Goodman, Team Leader: Regulation Monitoring said, "We want to ensure that our community is safe from alcohol related harm so they can enjoy a fantastic summer in Tauranga."

"Permanent and temporary alcohol-free areas are signposted, but if you are unsure where an area begins and ends, head to our website to view the maps," Goodman said.

Police have the power to search, seize alcohol or arrest any person breaching the rules, and have the ability to issue a $250 fine.

Permanent alcohol-free maps: www.tauranga.govt.nz/alcohol-free New Year and temporary alcohol-free maps: www.tauranga.govt.nz/temp-alcohol-free