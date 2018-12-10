Part of one of Tauranga's busiest highways will be closed for three days this week.

The NZ Transport Agency said in a statement this morning the stretch of State Highway 29A between the Baypark and Te Maunga roundabouts in Tauranga will be closed from 8pm Friday, to 4am Monday.

The closure comes as part of the Baypark to Bayfair (Bay Link) project and detours will be in place along Truman Lane and Mangatawa Link Rd.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes where possible or plan travel outside of these hours to avoid the detour.

The statement said the closure was needed to allow for stone column ground improvement works to be carried out in the area. This work is weather dependent, and if delayed, the work would be carried out on the next suitable day.

The agency thanked motorists for their patience and ongoing co-operation while construction of the Bay Link project continued. It suggested SH29A to Mount Maunganui traffic take a detour from Baypark roundabout along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd, turn left at the traffic signals before crossing the bridge onto SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL) towards Mount Maunganui.

Traffic travelling from SH29A to Papamoa/Te Puke is advised to detour from Baypark roundabout along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd, cross Mangatawa Bridge, turn right onto SH2 TEL.

Mount Maunganui to SH29A traffic is advised to take Sandhurst Drive exit from the TEL, turn right at the traffic signals, cross Mangatawa Bridge and follow detour along Mangatawa Link Rd and Truman Lane to Baypark roundabout.

And traffic travelling from Papamoa/Te Puke to SH29A should take Sandhurst Drive exit from the TEL, turn left at the traffic signals and follow detour along Mangatawa Link Rd and Truman Lane to Baypark roundabout.

The statement said the Baypark to Bayfair Link was designed to improve safety and access by separating local and state highway traffic, and improving walking and cycling connections. The key features include the construction of two flyovers and improvements to the SH29A Baypark roundabout and the SH2 Bayfair roundabout.