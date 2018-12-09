Bayleys Central Indians may have missed out on a Baywide Cup final spot, but international import Jake Rowe at least finished his campaign on a high.

New World Te Puke batted first on their home ground and Bay of Plenty representative bowler Iman Singh showcased his batting talents with 75 runs in his team's total of 224 for the loss of seven wickets.

In the second innings Rowe arrived at the crease with Central Indians in some trouble at 57/4. He first steadied his side's reply before lashing out to hit an unbeaten 101. Rowe's score came from 111 balls and included nine fours and two sixes, but ultimately Central Indians fell a handful of runs short of victory.

Eves Realty Greerton made relatively easy work of booking a Baywide Cup home final berth next weekend with a win over Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College on Saturday.

Poverty Bay representative batsman Nick Hendrie led the way for Greerton with 68 runs as the visitors posted 235 for the loss of seven wickets. Pip Thickpenny, returning from injury, scored an unbeaten 59 while Charles Williams the best of the Tauranga Boys' bowling attack with three wickets for 26 runs.

Greerton quick Dan Spencer was in fine form, taking three wickets as Tauranga Boys' were removed for 104 to give Greerton a 131-run win. Cameron Templer was the best of the Tauranga Boys' batsmen, top scoring with a hard-fought 23 runs.

Greerton's win meant they finished the Baywide Cup qualifying competition with an unbeaten record and also retained the Western Bay Cricket challenge prize the Baker Cup.

Defending Baywide Cup titleholders Element IMF Cadets earned the other final spot with a win over Carrus Mount Maunganui. It was an encounter that went into the early evening before a result was declared.

Cadets batted first and set their long-time rivals a big target after reaching 245/7. Batting at four, Sean Davey anchored his side's score with 91 runs. Captain Jono Boult (56) and Marcel Collett (48) also made handy contributions to the Cadets total. Dominic Crombie took three wickets for Mount Maunganui.

Mount Maunganui set about the run chase with solid determination and were right in the game before the Cadets bowlers fought back to bowl the Mount out a few runs short of victory. Ben Musgrave and Dan Smith both posted half centuries, while Boult and Davey backed up their batting heroics with three wickets each.

While Te Puke had a theoretical chance of making next weekend's title decider, if they beat Central Indians, their chances were eliminated when Cadets dispatched Mount Maunganui.

Baywide Cup Cricket Results - Round Seven

Saturday

Eves Realty Greerton 235/7 (N Hendrie 68, P Thickpenny 59no, D McCall 24; C Williams 3/26) beat Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College 104 (C Templer 23; D Spencer 3/18, J Boyd 2/14)

Element IMF Cadets 245/7 (S Davey 91, J Boult 56, M Collett 48; D Crombie 3/47, P Drysdale 2/51) beat Carrus Mount Maunganui 236 (B Musgrave 57, D Smith 56; J Boult 3/27, S Davey 3/28)

New World Te Puke 224/7 (I Singh 75, D Price 50, C MacDonald 26) beat Bayleys Central Indians 217 (J Rowe 101, S Nicholls 28; J Earle 3/52, C Riley 2/26, B Gilroy 2/56)

GM Painters Lake Taupo CC the bye.

Points Table

Greerton 37, Cadets 32, Te Puke 28, Mount Maunganui 15, Central Indians 15, Tauranga Boys College 14, Lake Taupo 3.