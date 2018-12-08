Papamoa's $4.5 million new surf life saving club has been given the official go-ahead, gaining a building consent last month.

This was the largest building project consented in Tauranga last month, according to the latest figures from Priority One, and was one of 235 consents issued in the city.

The total value of consents issued by Tauranga City Council during November dropped by $24m to $57m.

While residential consents remained steady at $34m for 87 new builds, there was a considerable drop in the value and number of commercial consents to $13m from $39m in October.

Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club building trust chairman Jim Pearson said his trustees had been working hard for five years to secure grants and gifts, and to date, they had raised $4m of their $5m target.

"We have a few more grant applications pending that should take us to 90 per cent of the funds required," he said.

"Once we know the outcome of those, and the final amount required, we will reach out to the Papamoa community to help get the project across the line," he said.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief Stan Gregec said the new Papamoa Surf Club building was a much-needed community asset for the beach suburb.

"It's good to see this finally moving ahead."

Papamoa/Mount Maunganui ward councillor Steve Morris said a surf club was just as important as a medical centre, police or fire station.

"They are core pieces of community infrastructure," he said.

Morris said the current Papamoa clubhouse was "totally inadequate".

"It is too small and there is not enough storage and it is not attractive," he said. "We need a new surf club."

Fellow Mount Maunganui/Papamoa ward councillor Leanne Brown said the current building was "appalling".

Brown said the club could not grow its membership until the clubhouse was upgraded.

Priority One's projects manager Annie Hill said surf clubs were integral to the Bay of Plenty community, ensuring the region's beaches were safe for locals and tourists.

Hill said the drop in the value of consents issued had come off the back of extremely strong growth in Tauranga commercial consents issued in the last four years - with the value jumping 87 per cent in 2015, 11 per cent in 2016 and 20 per cent last year.

"This year we are already 8 per cent ahead of last year," she said.

Hill said a slow-down over the Christmas holiday period meant it was unlikely Tauranga would surpass last year's record value of $1.1m last year, with the current value from January to November just over $1m.

"Our beaches are one of the most significant attractants for tourists to Tauranga and that they are safe to swim on is vital to our tourism industry, as well as the local community."

Christmas comes early for Papamoa Surf Club

A section in Pāpāmoa has been gifted to the Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club to help fund its multi-million-dollar rebuild.



A 383m2 section at Lot 303 Te Wharo Dr has been donated by Terrace Views to help raise the money needed to fund the $5m rebuild, with GJ Gardner offering to build the 182 sq m house.



Terrace Views managing director Dwayne Roper said the company was a long-term supporter of surf life saving across the Bay and it felt good to be gifting a section to Pāpāmoa.

"When we heard about the new building project, we decided to donate a section in its entirety and to work alongside the club to find a building partner to come in with us," he said.

Shane and Kirsty McConnell of GJ Gardner Homes jumped at the opportunity to contribute.

"We are proudly local, and we have enjoyed great community support over many years in Papamoa. This charity build is our way of giving back," Kirsty said.

The charity house build was well under way with the mono-pitch roof already in place on the modern three-bedroom, double garage home.

The anticipated handover date for the new home is April 2019, which is the start date for the club rebuild.

NOVEMBER 2018 SUMMARY – TAURANGA CITY

Total value: $57.5m

October: $81.2m

November 2017: $90.6m

Total number: 235

October: 228

October 2017: 236

Single/multi dwelling consents

Total value: $33.7m

October: $34.2m

November 2017: $75.5m

Total number: 87

October: 86

November 2017: 134

Commercial consents

Total value: $12.6m

October: $39.4m

November 2017: $7.8m

Government & community consents

Total value: $4.8m

October: $1.7m

November 2017: $815,000

Total number: 4

October: 10

November 2017: 5



NOVEMBER 2018 SUMMARY – WESTERN BAY OF PLENTY DISTRICT

Total value:$21m

October: $20.4m

November 2017: $27.3m

Total number: 77

October: 106

November 2017: 114

Commercial consents

Total value: $8.9m

October: $607,000

November 2017: $3.5m

Total number: 7

October: 5

November 2017: 8

Government & community consents

Total value: $640,000

October: $175,000

November 2017: $1.3m

Total number: 3

October: 1

November 2017: 3