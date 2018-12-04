The Mauao base track will be overrun with Santa Clauses this evening for the annual Great New Zealand Santa Run.

This year's 3km fun run or walk is a fundraiser for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Online entries have closed but people can still register at the venue this evening with cash.

Entries cost $35 per adult and include a one-size-fits-all Santa suit - skirt and trouser options available - hat and beard. Children under 12 receive a Santa hat as the suits are too big.

There are discounted rates for children, seniors and family groups.

Registration and Santa suit collections open at 5pm near the Mount Maunganui Surf Lifesaving Club.

The 2016 Santa Run around the Mauao base track. File photo

The race will start at 6.30pm. The course goes around the base track and the event will be followed by a prizegiving at 7.15pm.

Santa Runs are being held around New Zealand today and tomorrow, including Rotorua's tomorrow.

For more information visit the event website.



Entry fees

Under 5s: $5

Junior 5-12yrs: $10

Student 13-18yrs: $25

Adults: $35

Seniors 65+: $25

Family (2 adults and up to 4 children under 18): $75