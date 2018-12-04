State Highway 2 at Clarke Rd in Te Puna will be closed for about an hour tonight.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that part of the state highway will close from around 6.30pm to 7.30pm to urgently remove a storm-damaged tree.

Light vehicles are asked to use the following detours:

-Northbound right into Te Puna Station Rd, left into Te Puna Rd to SH2.

-Southbound left into Te Puna Rd, right into Te Puna Station Rd to SH2.

Large vehicles will be stacked either side of the closure.