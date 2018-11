Firefighters were called to a fire at a Te Puke sawmill today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called to a report of smoke coming from Pukepine Sawmill on Jellicoe St at 11.49am.

When firefighters arrived a small amount of smoke could be seen. The smoke was coming from a small pile of sawdust that had been smouldering, the spokesman said.

No one was injured.

Advertisement

A fire truck is still on site, dampening down the pile, the spokesman said.