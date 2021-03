Police have been called to Parkvale this evening. Photo / File

Armed police have been seen in Parkvale following a report of an alleged assault.

A police spokeswoman said an incident was reported in Fraser St about 8.05pm.

One person was injured.

An ambulance was in attendance.

She said police took a person into custody at 8.30pm and were not looking for anyone else.

It appeared the people were known to one another.

A resident said he saw armed police in Henderson Crescent, an ambulance and several police cars.