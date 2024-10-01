Advertisement
ANZ branch re-opens on 11th Ave in Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
ANZ New Zealand managing director for personal banking Grant Knuckey cuts the blue ribbon to open Te Hōpua O Tauranga Moana.

ANZ has re-opened a refurbished branch in Tauranga.

The branch combines the staff and resources of Tauranga’s two central Tauranga branches at the refurbished site on 11th Ave, a release from ANZ said.

ANZ New Zealand managing director for personal banking Grant Knuckey said the opening of the branch on Monday marked a new beginning for ANZ in Tauranga.

“Our connection to Tauranga reaches back more than 150 years and we’re thrilled to open this branch.

“It’s a demonstration of our commitment to the region and its communities, and will provide a better experience for Tauranga customers.”

ANZ’s site on Grey St closed and all of that branch’s staff have moved to the 11th Ave site.

Tauranga was one of the National Bank’s earliest branches and was opened in 1873. The bank’s first Inspector’s Report in 1874 reported the population of Tauranga was 350 and Auckland was reached by a bi-weekly steamer that took almost 18 hours.

The branch on 11th Ave is now called Te Hōpua O Tauranga Moana, a name significant to manawhenua.

Te Hōpua was a large pool significant in Tauranga, where fish would gather and lay their eggs – symbolising a nurturing environment and reflecting ANZ’s core purpose: To shape a world where people and communities thrive, ANZ said.

A carving - a pare, or door lintel, which are normally found over the entrances to a whare tūpuna - has been relocated from the Grey St site and restored.

ANZ head of te ao Māori strategy Karleen Everitt said these elements reflected ANZ’s commitment to its te ao Māori strategy, Tākiri-ā-Rangi.

The 12-staff branch has free parking and access for customers and a 24/7 ATM lobby with coin-deposit facilities.

The Tauranga branch is at 159 11th Ave and is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

