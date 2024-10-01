ANZ New Zealand managing director for personal banking Grant Knuckey cuts the blue ribbon to open Te Hōpua O Tauranga Moana.

ANZ has re-opened a refurbished branch in Tauranga.

The branch combines the staff and resources of Tauranga’s two central Tauranga branches at the refurbished site on 11th Ave, a release from ANZ said.

ANZ New Zealand managing director for personal banking Grant Knuckey said the opening of the branch on Monday marked a new beginning for ANZ in Tauranga.

“Our connection to Tauranga reaches back more than 150 years and we’re thrilled to open this branch.

“It’s a demonstration of our commitment to the region and its communities, and will provide a better experience for Tauranga customers.”