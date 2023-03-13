George Clark turned 101 last week and had a birthday bash at the weekend.

George Clark turned 101 last week and had a birthday bash at the weekend.

George Clark of Waihī Beach turned 101 last week.

Last year, Katikati Advertiser ran a feature on the centenarian — who is the father to former prime minister Helen Clark — when he celebrated his milestone 100th birthday with family and friends.

He spoke of how genetics, healthy living, some luck and cod liver oil made up the recipe for a long life.

This year, they marked his birthday with an afternoon tea party for friends and carers. Family came from Northland to South Waikato for a birthday lunch at the weekend.

Frederick George Clark, always known as George, was born on March 8, 1922. He was one of six children, and the family were among the group of working-class “Clarionette settlers” from the United Kingdom who wanted to make New Zealand their new home.

Helen says George had a spell of poor health around July to September last year, beginning with a painful torn muscle and a two-week hospital stay.

“By the end of September, however, he was rallying, and determined to walk again with his walker. He is fully up with family, New Zealand and world news, and enjoying reaching big milestones like this birthday.’’

George is looking forward to the birth of his 18th great-grandchild in May. He received dozens of birthday cards, including one from the current Prime Minister.