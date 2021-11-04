Another historic rugby achievement for Bay of Plenty referee Tiana Ngawati

Tiana Ngawati's rise through the referee ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. Photo / NZME

A Bay of Plenty-based referee will become only the second female in New Zealand rugby history to referee a men's NPC game this weekend.

The NZRU have officially appointed Tiana Ngawati to referee the Hawke's Bay and Northland game at Napier's McLean Park on Saturday.

The achievement caps off a year of tremendous success for Ngawati, whose 2021 achievements include refereeing the Farah Palmer Cup final as well as a highly successful men's Heartland campaign.



"I had been refereeing the Heartland competition this season, and I had figured that my last Heartland game was going to be my last of the season," Ngawati said.



"I didn't know that they were thinking about appointing an NPC game for me. It came as a surprise. I got the call from Bryce Lawrence, and that's how it all happened."



Ngawati's rise through the referee ranks has been nothing short of meteoric.



After pulling the curtain on a highly successful rugby playing career in 2018, which included a successful stint with the Black Ferns Sevens, the trailblazer was approached in 2019 as a promising refereeing prospect.



As Ngawati describes it, from that moment, the rest is history.



"Rapid is the best word to describe how quickly everything has happened," she said.



"In the broader perspective of things, I am very grateful for all the support around me and all the people that have helped make these achievements possible.



"That being said, it's also been on me to believe in myself and my abilities and back myself as my career has progressed."



Ngawati recalls her first refereeing experience being an under-14 to 16 rugby tournament. Despite the challenge that comes with any new endeavour, she describes how she absolutely loved the experience.



"Looking back on it all now, the advice I would have for me two years ago when I first started my refereeing journey would be to dive in and hold on."



"You are walking into the unknown, and that can be challenging, but by holding on and keeping that inner belief, things will eventually come to fruition.



"Trust your instincts, and don't get ahead of yourself. Let each level unfold as it comes."



Ngawati's dream is to ref for the Women's Rugby World Cup held in New Zealand next year. Given her incredible track record in recent months, the sky is truly the limit.

Game details:

What: Hawke's Bay v Northland in the Bunnings NPC

Where: Mclean Park in Napier

When: Saturday November 6, 7.05pm kickoff

Watch: Live on Sky Sport 1

