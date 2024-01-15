Hundreds of Sikh followers in colourful traditional dress took part in the annual Sikh Sangat Tauranga street parade marking the birth of a revered guru yesterday.

The parade route through central Tauranga streets was awash with colour as excited Sikh followers from Tauranga, Rotorua, Hamilton and Auckland joined the celebration on a hot Bay of Plenty day.

Most walked the route and some rode on the back of three open-sided and decorated trucks.

Hosted by the Gurudwara Sikh Sangat Tauranga temple, the parade celebrated the birth of the 10th Master Guru Gobind Singh JI and the coming together of cultures as the parade participants shared their culture and religion with the wider community.

More than 1500 people were expected at the parade, the temple president earlier said.

The temple, which serves about 2000 free meals a week in the community was the starting point for the parade with prayers and speeches at about 11am.

The procession travelled down 14th Avenue and through Devonport Rd to the Tauranga Boys’ College carpark for a break and speeches by officials and guests, before continuing to Memorial Park, into Fraser Park and back to the temple.

At the start of the procession, water was showered on the road and women with straw brooms swept the road to purify the path for a truck carrying the holy book of Sikh followers.

Women sweep the road to purify the path for the parade. Photo / Alex Cairns

Spectators lined the streets as the parade was led out by nine pipers and three drummers from the Bay of Plenty Pipes & Drums Band and the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band, closely followed by two Sikh drummers.

As the parade progressed on a hot Bay of Plenty day, temple members handed out fruit, water and soft drinks to spectators and residents who came out of their homes for a closer look at the festivities.

Among the performers were Satwant Singh Siyan and Mandeep Singh Siya who performed Indian traditional Gatka martial arts with swords and shields.

Sisters Navjit, 21, and Gurjit Singh, 27, who attended the parade with their parents and uncle, told the Bay of Plenty Times they loved the chance to share their Sikh culture with the wider community and offering food and drinks was all part of the teachings of their religion.

Image 1 of 18 : The annual Sikh Sangat Tauranga Parade on Sunday celebrates the birth of 10th Master Guru Gobind Singh JI and showcases Sikh culture.

“I think it’s cool people are happy to embrace our culture. It makes me feel that we are all part of the one community,” Navit Singh said.

Among the spectators were Welcome Bay mother Claire Maisey and her 7-year-old daughter Luciana.

Claire Maisey told the Bay of Plenty Times it was the second year in a row they had attended the parade and would not miss it.

“I love all the colour and the whole cultural experience. It’s such a joyful event and I loved the bagpipe band too, it was a beautiful touch.” as well.”

Maisey said the parade helped to bring people closer together and wanted to thank the Tauranga Sikh community for “sharing a taste” of their culture.

A buzzing Luciana said the parade was “just amazing”, especially all the colourful costumes and decorations.

Welcome Bay resident Claire Maisey and her 7-year-old daughter Luciana enjoying the annual Tauranga Sikh Sangat Parade on January 14, 2024. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Pat Taylor and her neighbour Marie Crawford, who both live on 14th Ave, said they always looked forward to the parade.

“I love that it’s an annual event that helps bring families together and it’s great for our community,” Taylor said.

Minister of Ethnic Communities Melissa Lee and Tauranga National MP Sam Uffindell attended the parade.

Lee said she wanted to thank the Tauranga Gurudwara Sikh Sangat community and everyone else involved in making the parade a colourful success.

She also thanked the temple members for their kindness and generosity during local community emergencies.

Lee said whether it was the Covid pandemic, floods or the cost of living crisis, the Tauranga Sikh community always stepped forward to assist those in need.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.























