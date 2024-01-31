Launch anywhere from Waihī Beach to Mount Maunganui for the Katikati Fishing Competition.

Launch anywhere from Waihī Beach to Mount Maunganui for the Katikati Fishing Competition.

A not-so-serious fishing event is on the calendar late February.

The annual Katikati Fishing Competition for the local fire brigade returns in its 22nd year, hosted by Fire Up Sports.

Owners Mike Innes and Delwyn Seath say the event isn’t just about fishing... “it’s an opportunity to strengthen community ties and pay tribute to the dedication and bravery of our firefighters”.

But it’s not a serious event either, Mike says.

“We want to push that the event is actually fun, not super serious like some competitions are. There’s an emphasis on kids being involved.”

All anglers are welcome to register with all proceeds going to the Katikati Fire Brigade.

The idea is for families, pals or businesses to launch anywhere between Waihī Beach and Mount Maunganui. There are kids’ sections as well as adults. This year there’s a pirate theme.

Mike and Delwyn have taken over the running of the long standing event. Last year’s fishing was a windy and stormy one “but there were still plenty of fish,” Mike says. Each year since they have held it, they have raised $16,000 for the brigade.

The weigh-ins will be for average weight for snapper, trevally and kahawai. Land based (surf casting) average weight for snapper, trevally and kahawai, and heaviest kingfish, snapper and crayfish.

The competition starts on Friday morning at 7am (February 23) and weigh-in is on Saturday (February 24) between 2am-5pm at Moore Park.

There is a filleting service on the day ($1 per fish).

INFO: Fire Up are still looking for sponsors and more anglers to register, fireup@xtra.co.nz or call 021 717 666





The details:

What: Katikati Fishing Competition

Where: Western Bay of Plenty

When: February 23-24



