Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

An estimated $267m in unused gift cards across the country, survey finds

4 minutes to read
The average Kiwi has $72 in unused gift card credit a survey has found. Photo / Dean Purcell

The average Kiwi has $72 in unused gift card credit a survey has found. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Kiwis are being warned to check the expiry date on their gift cards with millions of dollars in unused credit across the country.

A nationally representative survey by Finder, a financial information business, found the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.