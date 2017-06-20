A big screen on The Strand during the Rugby World Cup in 2011. Photo/File

America's Cup fans in Tauranga can watch the race live on Sunday on a giant screen.

The Tauranga City Council said on its Facebook page that a free live screening of the sailing race in Bermuda would be held at the Tauranga waterfront from this Sunday until the cup was won.

Fans keen to see local sailor Peter Burling, the helmsman for Emirates Team New Zealand, race against United States-backed Oracle can come to the waterfront to watch the live broadcast from 4.45am with the races kicking off at 5am, followed by the replay at 6.30am on the big screen.

Hot drinks and small snacks will be available from George Cafe at the waterfront. It is an alcohol-free zone but fans are welcome to bring in their own brekkie. Access to the fanzone will be free.