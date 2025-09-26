The club said the event followed a highly successful 2024/25 season, in which the Tridents claimed the Open Men’s National Championship title at the NZAFF club nationals and secured a silver medal in the Youth Men’s division.

Head coach Kevin Palalagi said the club was eager to build on its success and continue to grow the game locally.

“We’re really excited for the year ahead.

“Our open day is about welcoming new players into the sport, but it’s also about showing that there’s a pathway here for everyone – boys, girls, men and women.

A Peewee training session from last season with New Zealand under-17 coach, Peter Copsey, as guest coach. Photo / Supplied

“A key focus this season is expanding our women’s programme, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to put youth and masters women’s teams on the field for the first time.”

Open men’s coach Chris Cordrey was equally enthusiastic, highlighting the challenge that lay ahead for his squad.

“Winning the national championship last season was a huge achievement for our club, and now the challenge is to go back-to-back.

Tauranga City Tridents, men's 2025 National Flag Football champions. Photo / Matthew James

“The guys are hungry, and we’re ready to put in the work to defend the title.”

Club committee member Sean Hatwell said the Open Day was designed to be a celebration of both the sport and the community.

“We want to put on a fun day that kicks the season off in style and gives newcomers the chance to try flag football in a really welcoming environment.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our club.

“Flag football is growing in popularity, and we’re pleased to be able to offer it to such a wide demographic.

“It’s also been great to see our youngest Tridents getting involved at the Peewee and Junior level recently.”

The Tridents Open Day will take place this Sunday at Waipuna Park, Welcome Bay, with activities starting at 1pm.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages and skill levels.

For more information, visit the Tridents on Facebook or Instagram.