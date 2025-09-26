The Tauranga City Tridents American Football Club will officially launch the 2025/26 football season this Sunday with an open day at Waipuna Park.
Players from 8 years and up can check out non-contact flag football and full-contact football (for 16s and over).
This season, the club said it aimedto field youth (14-18) and masters (30+) women’s flag football teams for the first time, expanding its reach and creating new opportunities for female athletes in the Bay of Plenty.
The open day will feature a mix of beginner sessions for newcomers (for both flag and contact football), relaxed pick-up games and a range of fun competitions including longest throw, vertical jump, sprint races and even a sumo-style contest in full-contact football gear.
The club said the event followed a highly successful 2024/25 season, in which the Tridents claimed the Open Men’s National Championship title at the NZAFF club nationals and secured a silver medal in the Youth Men’s division.
Head coach Kevin Palalagi said the club was eager to build on its success and continue to grow the game locally.
“We’re really excited for the year ahead.
“Our open day is about welcoming new players into the sport, but it’s also about showing that there’s a pathway here for everyone – boys, girls, men and women.