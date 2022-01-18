An alternate day sprinkler ban across the Western Bay of Plenty is now in place. Photo / File

An alternate day sprinkler ban is now in place across the Western Bay of Plenty.

It comes as water storage levels drop with more hot, dry weather forecasted.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said the sprinkler ban was an attempt to avoid imposing further restrictions over the summer.

Council utilities operations manager EJ Wentzel said reservoir levels reached the point where "we need to act" given the forecast.

The situation was made more urgent when the rain expected over the weekend didn't eventuate.

"Western Bay residents and holidaymakers alike have been enjoying a classic Kiwi summer, but it is time for everyone to turn off their sprinklers and get savvy with their water use," Wentzel said.

He said council reserves - two rose gardens and two turfed cricket wicket blocks - were maintained with town supply and were already on alternate day or evening watering.

Wentzel said many Western Bay communities were already doing their bit to conserve water but it needed to "turn up a notch".

Wentzel said sprinkler bans were the first stage of water restrictions implemented when water use outstripped supply and treatment, causing reservoir levels to drop.

"There are many ways to conserve water and if we all play our part and use water wisely, council will hopefully avoid imposing further restrictions.

How it works

Odd-numbered houses have limited use of sprinklers on odd-numbered days of the month.

Even-numbered houses have limited sprinkler use on even-numbered days of the month.

On permitted days, sprinkler use will be limited to one hour, before 7am or after 7pm.

For example, residents at 9 Example St could use the sprinkler on January 17, 19, 21 while residents at 10 Example St could use their sprinkler on January 18, 20, 22.

This excludes water from private sources, such as bores.

Tips on how to save water at home can be found at westernbay.govt.nz/water-conservation.

The Tauranga City Council has banned sprinklers from December to March but allowed the use of buckets and watering cans.

Handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle can be used for one hour between 7pm and 10pm.