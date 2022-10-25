Aidan Ross has re-signed with the franchise until 2025. Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Aidan Ross has re-signed with the franchise until 2025. Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Aidan Ross has re-signed with the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2025, the Chiefs Rugby Club announced today.

The 26-year-old prop made his Super Rugby debut for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2017 against the Western Force and has become a core member of the team, running out for 60 games to date.

Ross made his test debut for the All Blacks against Ireland in July and was recently named in the All Blacks XV squad for the Northern Tour to take on Ireland A and the Barbarians.

"I'm grateful to extend my time with the Gallagher Chiefs and continue working with the great coaches and players we have,'' Ross said.

''I'm super passionate about the Chiefs region and playing for this club, so looking forward to the 2023 season and hopefully bringing home the Super Rugby Pacific championship."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said he was delighted to have Ross re-sign with the Gallagher Chiefs.

"I've had the pleasure of coaching [Aidan] for the last eight years and I can tell you, he has worked incredibly hard for everything he has achieved in the game.

''He will tell you himself he's an absolute battler, but it's the no-nonsense blokes like him that allow others to shine.

''It's why it was a no-brainer to lock him in and he will be a real cornerstone of our relatively young forward pack over the next few seasons."

Ross has put in strong performances for Bay of Plenty during this year's Bunnings Warehouse NPC season with the Steamers, who made it through to the semi-finals.