Skateboarding NZ president Chris Curran skating on the giant skateboard of the New Zealand Olympic Committee. Photo / NZME

OPINION

It's quite possible that getting a skatepark for the young people of Tairua is the most delayed project in Thames-Coromandel's history.

After considering just about every flat piece of TCDC land in the town (and some sites not even in TCDC ownership), councillors last week were given a choice of three possible locations for a skatepark - the Tairua School, the Pepe Playground area, and Cory Park Sportshub.

They unanimously voted Cory Park as the preferred site.

In making its decision, council debate occurred partly with public excluded, as the controversy of the consultation process on this simple recreational facility was explained out of the public and media ear.

The report to council - by consultants Veros - was 257 pages long. Attachments included a multi-criteria analysis and shortlisting report, multi-criteria assessment and methodology report, and reams of paper detailing the consultation so far.

Veros informed the community in September of the need to strike a balance in providing a long-awaited facility in a location that suits the majority but also meets numerous other requirements, both practical for skateboarding and meeting criteria around zoning, for example.

Surveys, meetings and community open days have been held since then.

This is all a repeat of what's happened before.

Skatepark supporters at Thames-Coromandel District Council in December 2020 where the Council signed off on funding. Photo / Alison Smith

TCDC staff led the project through its consultation stages and got it all the way through the Tairua-Pauanui Community Board and council before a threat of judicial review by objectors of the Cory Park location.

That was in April, and gutted community-based fundraisers learned all previous decisions relating to the skatepark at Cory Park were being revoked, and that the council would start the process afresh.

Those who cast their vote this time for their preferred site probably think last week was the end of it - but it is not.

There'll be another "have we got it right?" survey, and a two-day hearing, and when all's done, there's no guarantee that a JR won't be filed again at the eleventh hour like last time.

Several in the community - browbeat - made it clear in submissions they see no solutions to the objections around Cory Park that have prevented the project for so many years.

Cory Park was donated by the Cory-Wright family and is the only sports field in Tairua.

Among trustees of the community-led Tairua Sports and Recreation Trust who spearheaded the fundraising is Viv Cory-Wright.

The attitude of "not in my backyard" for a piece of land generously donated by her family for action sport in the community is intolerable to her.

Since Cory Park is the only active recreation-zoned sports area in the town, putting the facility anywhere else would involve additional hurdles including the rezoning of the alternative, which means more delays and potential objections by other residents.

There are grandparents in the town who lobbied for a skatepark for their kids, and their offspring now have children getting too old to be interested in skating any more.

Why prevent a wider community from getting what it has wanted for so long?

There've been no objections to cricket, rugby or organised sports on Cory Park.

Skateboarding is a symbol of freedom, self-expression, and athletic prowess that requires no organisation or approval by anyone but the athlete himself or herself.

I suspect it's a fear of unmanaged "gathering" of youth that's at the heart of any stigma.

I look forward to the day that the town's skateboarding community - phenomenal athletes, potential future Olympians of what's now an Olympic sport, or kids just having fun - can express themselves and break that stigma down.

- Alison Smith is a trustee of the Tairua Sports and Recreation Trust