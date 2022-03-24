Artist Annette Matthews. Photos / Supplied

Artist Annette Matthews.

A mural by Annette.

What: Lost in a cuboid by Australian artist Annette Matthews

Where: Carlton Gallery

When: March 28-April 10

Katikati Open Air Art is gearing up for the 2022 Virtual New Zealand Mural Contest to be held online for the first time from April 19-23.

Leading up to April 19, the winning mural, Lost in a Cuboid, of the previous 2019 NZ Mural Contest Life Is Not What it Seems, will be on display in Katikati's Carlton Gallery in The Arts Junction, 36 Main Rd.

The artist, Annette Matthew, and her family came to Katikati from Australia for the contest.

Airbrushing is Annette's passion. She finds inspiration in almost anything and feels inspired by many people, loves landscapes and seascapes and is drawn to portraiture and figure painting.

A mural by Annette Matthews.

She believes art means different things to different people, including artworks that challenge viewpoints, evoke feelings and leave space for interpretation.

Annette's mural will be on display in the Carlton Gallery for the first time since 2019.

Visitors to Katikati will again have this opportunity to view this outstanding mural close up. Annette used her son as her model for her interpretation of the contest theme, Life Is Not What It Seems.

Her delicate and very detailed airbrush work, featuring her child playing in a cuboid, will make a delightful viewing and kick-start KOAA's lead-up to the 2022 Virtual NZ Mural Contest.

It will be a challenge for KOAA to present this contest to the community through a virtual experience as it is a first for the committee. So watch this publication over the next three weeks for more information on how to view and participate in this year's contest.

Be sure to visit the Carlton Gallery to see Lost in a Cuboid as this mural is not currently part of KOAA's Outdoor Art Gallery. The airbrushing technique Annette has used has meant this mural cannot be installed outside.

If there is any interested organisation or business willing to hang this delightful mural in its premises please make contact with Steve Graveson on 021 105 2742.

- Anne Henry