Air Chathams welcomes $30m Government loan fund for regional routes

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Air Chathams came to the rescue of Whakatāne air passengers after Air NZ stopped providing flights to and from Whakatāne Airport. Photo / LDR

The Government’s announcement of a $30 million loan fund for at-risk regional airlines is being welcomed as a lifeline by Air Chathams to maintain its Whakatāne to Auckland route.

However, Whakatāne Mayor Victor Luca thinks the Government offer falls short of what it should be doing to keep regional

