Agri-summit to highlight Wai Kōkopu catchment programme

John Burke, from Pukekauri Farms, shares what he and his brother have learned in the past two decades with other Bay of Plenty farmers. Photo / Hannah Fromont/Wai Kōkopu

A Bay of Plenty catchment leader says working with leading farmers in catchment groups alongside current agencies will massively accelerate environmental and climate outcomes.

The Wai Kōkopu catchment programme received $1.4 million in Jobs for Nature funding to develop farm plans on so-called “lighthouse” farms, that ultimately drain into the Waihī estuary in Pukehina.

Lighthouse farms are existing, commercially viable farms that are considered to be already in 2030 in terms of providing sustainably produced food and ecosystem services.

In the Waihī Estuary area, just 3 per cent of the original wetlands remain and nitrogen and phosphorus loads need drastic reductions of 66 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Programme manager Alison Dewes, who also farms in the Bay of Plenty, said in three years a lot had been learned and good progress made.

Wai Kōkopu has organised a first-of-its-kind agricultural summit, to be hosted in Tauranga on March 13 at Baypark’s Stadium Lounge to share their insights alongside other catchment leaders nationwide. The event is open to all.

“Our goal is to get all the community and stakeholders on the same page, and hopefully have ministers engaged as well,” says Alison.

Wai Kōkopu hopes that by the end of this year, collaborative efforts will have seen more than 300,000 natives planted in vulnerable areas and over 250ha of vulnerable land retired.

“A lot of farmers are already well ahead of what is required by good management practice and are looking ahead 20 years with a plan,” says Alison. “These farmers and leaders work from the ground up, many of whom are well qualified with science and business backgrounds trialling things on their own farms.

“This catchment-based approach, funded appropriately to provide local support, leading examples of applied science and technology, provides for the progressive farmers — many of whom are already ahead of the game.

“While regulation is important, it is not always inspiring and motivating for those farmers who are already 20 years ahead of the curve with thoughtful and well-planned farm systems and approaches.

“Jobs for Nature gave catchment groups a pulse, now they need a heart and a home.”

Wai Kōkopu catchment programme manager Alison Dewes (right). Photo / Alison Smith

Alison said it was not just about encouraging native species to be planted, but also helping farmers look at the land differently.

“This means to have the right tree in the right place and the most appropriate land use for the class of land. Forestry has a big part to play here, whether it is long-term planting or rotation forestry on the most appropriate land class.”

Together with farmers, the Wai Kōkopu farm systems team developed 45 farm plans that crossed industries of dairy, horticulture, forestry and dry stock and demonstrated how leading farmers can reduce contaminant loads while still remaining profitable and resilient.

“Regulation is one lever, but motivating the farmer leaders to continue to change at pace, and shift the middle to the right is becoming imperative,” says Alison.

She and other catchment leaders believe catchment groups led by farmers will help all farmers in an area to maximise their efforts in a co-ordinated way.

These catchment leaders nationwide have formed a society and say they hope to enlighten Wellington policymakers about what good farmers are doing.

Several including Kit Rutherford, who is living, farming and assisting in one of the most heavily impacted catchments from Hawke’s Bay, will speak at the March 13 event.

“We want to encourage other more progressive farmers who are on the right-hand side of the demographic profile — a far more positive approach than having a singular focus on regulation to move the left to the right.

“Ultimately we all want to see regional communities empowered to be a centre for excellence, supported by good science with everyone on the same page — and our visionary farmers to feel safe to lead from the ground up — locally.

“While regional councils play an important part in moving those landowners who might be slower to make change, they don’t always represent all our farmers.

“It is unfortunate when we look back, and in most cases, farmers have formed groups to push back on policy, rather than lead with change like we are seeing now with catchment groups right now we see a great opportunity for change,” says Alison.

The event is interactive, with tables set up to get farmers, scientists and catchment groups to share their needs and experience.

The line-up of speakers, many of whom are also farmers, includes Tanira Kingi, emeritus scientist at Scion and director at Landcorp Farming (Pamu); Alan McDermott, who won the market leader award at the 2023 Beef+Lamb NZ Awards; Jacqui Macalister, director of sustainable finance at BNZ; Dr Helen Beattie; Alastair Rhodes, CEO of Bay Trust; Te Kapunga Alison; Rob McGowan QSM; Dr Kit Rutherford, farmer and scientist from Hawke’s Bay, Dr Julie McDade; John Burke; farmer Dayna Rowe; third-generation Bay of Plenty farmer Richard Fowler; and others.

Tickets are $15 and registrations are now open.

INFO

Our Choice: Better Farming, Better Business, Better Future Agri Summit: March 13, 2024.

Baypark Stadium Lounge, 9.30am-4.30pm.

Tickets $15 from Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/our-choice-better-farming-better-business-better-future-tickets-726403080167



